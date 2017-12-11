Maharashtra: No scholarships for students as state is bankrupt, says Ajit Pawar

Nagpur: Ajit Pawar, leader of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), said that the state is bankrupt and hence curtailed the amount of students scholarship. Pawar also said the state has reduced the provision of scholarship from Rs 550 crore to just Rs 50 crore during past three years.

Dhananjay Munde, Leader of Opposition (LoP) alleged Munna Yadav, the notorious goon from Nagpur who is absconded is in contact with chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and demanded to verify records of chief minister’s phone call. The opposition leaders criticized the state government while addressing the joint press conference at Nagpur on the eve of winter session.

Pawar said, “Debt ridden government has reduced the amount for development works already approved in budget. The state has debt of over RS. 4.5 lakh and hence imposed cut up to 30 percent to all departments for the development works.” Pawar added, the students are suffering due to delay in scholarship.

However, chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said, “We have managed to disburse the amount of scholarship regularly and students availing the scholarship in each month.” He added during previous NCP-Congress government, students had to wait for three years to get the amount of scholarship.

Replying to Munde’s demand to check the call records in connection with goom Munna Yadav, chief minister said, “I have record about those who were absconded and still were present in the House. In a reply to another question raised by the opposition about loan waiver, Fadnavis said, “We have given to 41 lakh farmer accounts against the 69 lakh accounts under Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Shetkari Sanman Yojana.” “Special task force has been constituted for completion of processing of remaining accounts. We are committed and open to give benefit of this historic loan waiver to every beneficiary farmer,” he added.