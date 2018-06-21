Maharashtra: New curriculum for Class I, VIII and X in state-run schools this year

Mumbai: Students studying in Class 1, 8 and 10 of state-run schools will have a new curriculum from this academic year. The new curriculum formulated by the state for Secondary School Certificate (SSC) board has new additions in terms of new lessons, recent important events and practical learning.

The new curriculum will focus on a practical approach, along with equal importance to theory. For example, recent happenings in the country will be included in History, along with the usual syllabus. Lessons will also provide a way of learning through practical exercises to improve communication skills, as per the state education ministry.

The curriculum is changed or updated frequently for all classes. Vinod Tawde, state education minister of school and higher secondary education, had earlier told The Free Press Journal, “We want students to be aware of recent happenings in addition to the usual lessons they have been studying. We have upgraded and improvised the syllabus.”

Around 522 teachers have been trained by the education department of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). A senior officer of the BMC education department said, “We have conducted training sessions at the state, district and cluster level, especially for teachers of Class 10. The curriculum is new for both teachers and students, so it will take some time initially.” The change of curriculum directly affects students, as this year, large number of students have scored high marks in SSC board examination. Rashmi Patil, a BMC teacher said, “It is a crucial effort for both students and teachers whenever the curriculum of Class 10 is changed. Students need to pay more attention in class and also take extra effort to study the new syllabus. Teachers also must set the question papers for SSC board examination and understand various lessons to teach them in an effective way.”