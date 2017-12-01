Maharashtra: NCP leaders to take part in 155-km long ‘Halla bol’ yatra from Yavatmal to Nagpur

Mumbai: Opposition party leaders from Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) who were in power for 15 years, who had almost forgotten to protest on public issues, will be seen on street from Friday. All topmost leaders will walk for a distance of 155 kilometres from Yavatmal to Nagpur aiming to change the mindset of people against ruling Bharatiya Janata Party-Shiv Sena alliance government.

The ‘Halla Bol’ march of NCP will begin from December 1 at Yavatmal in which party’s state president Sunil Tatkare, Ajit Pawar, legislative party leader, Dhananjay Munde, leader of opposition in state legislative Council and Supriya Sule, Member of Parliament among others will participate.

Mahesh Tapase, in-charge of the march, said, “Party leaders will address the rally at Yavatmal before heading towards Nagpur. At least 15,000 party workers and the farmers are expected to be participate in the rally.” Party’s sitting as well as former legislators and party functionaries across the state will participate in the long march.

Tapase further said that each and every leader would walk on the road and cover an average of 15 kilometres per day. They will meet farmers and the common man, interact with them, listen to their grievances and address how the state government has failed implementing the loan waiver scheme.

“NCP will focus on exposing the state government’s failure on several issues like death of farmers due to pesticides in Yavatmal and how the minister protecting pesticides producer companies instead of taking strong action against them,” said Tapase.

The march that will cover 155 kilometres will reach at Nagpur on December 12 where the march will be converted into huge rally. The winter session of the state legislature will be beginning from December 11 and the state has to face the march on second day of the session. Tapase said Tatkare and Pawar along with party legislators will leave the march on December 7 to attend the byelection of the sole seat to elect the member of state legislative council (MLC).