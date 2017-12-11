Maharashtra: NCP fails to connect with masses through its Halla Bol Morcha

Nagpur: Nationalist Congress Party organized the Halla Bol (Charge on government) Morcha in Vidarbha region where the party is weak and has no existence. The morcha has covered almost 140 kilometer during past 12 days. But, the party failed to attract farmers and the common man who are dishearten by the Bhartiya Janata Party-Shiv Sena alliance government. The NCP leader agreed the plan of the route was wrong and only meets the people who live along Nagpur – Dhule National highway.

The NCP leaders are participated in 150 Km long march began from Yeotmal on December 1 and will end at Nagpur on December 12. All prominent leaders of the party have been participated in the march and walking the whole route without using any vehicle.

Supriya Sule, Member of Parliament of the party and daughter of NCP chief Sharad Pawar is also waking the route from the beginning. Mahesh Tapase, spokesperson of the party and convener of the morcha said, “The route of the march is planned in such a manner that every day the leaders have to walk around 9 to 14 km per day. The leaders take halt where the morcha ends at the end of the day.”

Sule said, “The morcha is eye opener for us. We cannot understand the issues of farmers which are in trouble due to bollworm while sitting at Mumbai. We met farmers, listened them and now we will raise these issues in parliament and at assembly.” She further said the state government failed to tackle the issue of farmers in Yeotmal district. It was not their fault who died due to poisonous pesticides.

Meanwhile, another NCP leader agreed the route plan was wrong and that is why NCP leaders failed to reach up to maximum farmers and the common man. “We chose the route along the National Highway. Hence, we could interact with only those people who live in villages along the highway. We could not reach to interior, he said.

The morcha will end on December 12 at Nagpur and Sharad Pawar will address the combine rally of NCP and Congress. “We are expecting more than two lakh farmers who will attend the rally at Nagpur. The sentiments of the farmers are against the ruling government and it will reflect in the rally,” said Malik.