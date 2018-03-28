Maharashtra: Nagpur students chance upon medieval era fort during excavation

Mumbai: A visit to a hillock would have passed off as just another routine trip for students of the Nagpur University, had they not stumbled upon a rich cultural site in the neighbouring Wardha district during excavation. And that was not all! There was more in store for them as the students dug up the place over a period of 20 days.

They found a fort of the medieval era, remains of a temple, and things like fossil of a horse, canon balls and arrow heads, indicating signs of a battle, says an official. The findings were made by the post graduate students of the Nagpur University’s Ancient Indian History, Culture and Archaeology Department during the course of their field work at Keljhar in February and earlier this month.

The team of 20 people, including 17 students and technical staff, led by head of the department (HoD) Preety Trivedi, discovered the ‘medieval fort’, believed to be of 15th or 16th century, and remains of a temple, dating back to 13th century, at two different sites at Keljhar in Wardha, located about 51 km from Nagpur, Trivedi said.

Keljhar is rich heritage site located close to Pavnar, an ancient city dating back to 3rd or 4th century. As per the archaeological material present at the site, there are evidences of a large number of dilapidated and broken down temples belonging to the 13th century, when the Yadav dynasty ruled the region, Trivedi told PTI.

Around 10 to 15 temples of Hindu and Jain religions must have existed here in the 13th and 14th century, she said.