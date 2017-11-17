Maharashtra: MSRTC sets up a 24×7 call centre to register passenger complaints

Mumbai: There is good news for commuters travelling on State Transport buses will now be able to call on a helpline number to register complaints and receive feedback related to buses from Thursday onwards. This has been made possible thanks to a call centre, which has been inaugurated by Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) on Thursday.

The inauguration of the call centre was done in presence of Transport Minister Diwakar Raote and other senior MSRTC officials. The call centre has been set up in Ghansoli and will be a 24×7 one for the convenience of commuters travelling long distances. The commuters can call up on the helpline number ‘1800221250’ to register any complaints related to the functioning of the state transport buses.

“The commuters will be able to ask queries related to bus timings, routes and reservation of the buses by calling up on the helpline number,” said an MSRTC official. The main advantage that the commuter can receive is the feedback from the respective Divisional Transport Officer (DTO) after a complaint is registered with them.

The management of state transport has tied up with a private firm called ‘Sai Future India Private Limited’ who has recruited the staffers and logistics in place to operate this centre. The MSRTC will be providing Rs 1 crore as funds to the private firm in order to set up the call centre. “The concerned staffer will first register the complaint and take details related to the bus route and the contact number of the commuter in order to give him/her the feedback,” added the official.

A token number is issued to the complainant in order to register the complaint online. “A message will be sent on the complainant’s number in order to give them the feedback. This will help us to work on the complaints and improve the functioning of the state transport buses,” said Raote. The MSRTC had set up a helpline number in 2010 which did not receive a good feedback. “As the earlier set up consisted of less number of staffers, it was difficult for them to monitor each complaints. Hence, a new set up was needed for the benefit of the passengers,” added an official.

THE HELPLINE