Maharashtra: MSRTC puts onus of running ‘profitable’ shuttle services on heads of bus depots

Mumbai: The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) has put the onus on the head of bus depots and bus stations for running its shuttle services smoothly. This decision was taken as the State Transport (ST) buses were incurring huge losses and were cashing in on the revenue earned by running the shuttle services.

At least a total number of 1800 shuttle services are run on a daily basis within the state. “At present, we run shuttle services between Dadar to Panvel, Panvel to Thane and Thane to Bhiwandi areas. We earn a significant amount of revenue from the operation of these services and hope to continue its smooth operation,” said an MSRTC official.

The head of the respective bus division and bus depot has been handed over the responsibility for its smooth operation as they are aware of the number of buses leaving and entering the premises. “It is now the responsibility of these heads to maintain the buses and ensure its smooth operation. The authorities will be fined if they failed to monitor the services,” added the official.

These steps have been taken by the management of MSRTC as they incurred huge losses during a four day strike in October. “At least Rs 125 crore losses during the four-day strike conducted between September 17 to September 20,” added the official. The MSRTC incurs at least Rs 450 crore losses annually. At least 18,000 buses are run on a daily basis and 65 lakh passenger travel daily by these buses.