Maharashtra MSBSHSE HSC SSC boards 2019: Exam time-table out, check at mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in

The timetable for state HSC and SSC 2019 exam is released by Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) on its official website, mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in. As per the notification, the HSC exams will start from February 21, 2019, until March 20, while the SSC will start from March 1 till March 22, 2019. If students have any objection, they can send their query to the board within 15 days with a specific reason.

The board also released a separate timetable for students repeating who will give exam from the old syllabus. But the board will announce timetable for practical and oral exams to their affiliated school and colleges.

Below are the direct links to HSC and SSC exam 2019

SSC Board exam 2019 (Revised Syllabus)

SSC Board exam 2019 (Old syllabus)

HSC Board exam 2019