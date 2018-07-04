Maharashtra: MLC stages protest against Sambhaji Bhide by ‘selling’ mangoes

Nagpur: NCP legislator Prakash Gajbhiye today came to the Vidhan Bhawan dressed like right-wing activist Samabhaji Bhide and carried a basket of mangoes. Bhide had recently claimed that childless couples were blessed with children after eating mangoes from his farm. He is also an accused in the January 1 Bhima-Koregaon caste violence case.

On the first day of the Maharashtra Legislature’s monsoon session today, MLC Gajbhiye arrived donning a false moustache, a ’tilak’ on forehead and a white Gandhi cap in Bhide’s style. He squatted on stairs of the Legislature complex and protested against the activist by ‘selling’ mangoes to members of the treasury benches and ministers.

He was joined by NCP MLC Vidya Chavanand Jogendra Kawade (People’s Republican Party). Gajbhiye alleged that the government was shielding Bhide in the Bhima-Koregaon violence case.

Hetold reporters that nobody was above the Constitutionand demanded that Bhide be arrested immediately for his alleged role in the Bhima-Koregaon violence. Bhide had recently claimed that childless couples were blessed with children after eating mangoes from his farm, which came in for criticism from rationalists and opposition leaders.

The Nashik Municipal Corporation had sent a show cause notice to Bhide, asking him to prove his claim that the fruit from his mango orchards helped these couples in having a male child. Bhide, who heads the Shiv Pratishthan Hindustan, is an accused in the January 1 Bhima-Koregaon caste violence case.

During the state Legislature’s budget session held in Mumbai earlier this year, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had said there was no direct evidence against Bhide of his involvement in the violence case.