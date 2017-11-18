Maharashtra minister’s party publishes ad to recruit workers & functionaries

Mumbai: This wasn’t the usual ‘wanted’ advertisement in a newspaper but one seeking political workers for a party led by a senior Maharashtra minister.

The advertisement, published in a Marathi newspaper in Buldhana, said political workers and functionaries are wanted for the Rashtriya Samaj Paksh (RSP), the party led by dairy development and fisheries minister Mahadev Jankar. Jankar, whose RSP is an alliance partner in the BJP-led government in Maharashtra, was inducted as a Cabinet minister in July last year.

“Wanted: Party functionaries and workers for a national party. We need people who want development of India and Maharashtra and like social work,” read the advertisement, published by RSP’s Buldhana district president Subhash Rajput. Interested candidates have been asked to be present on November 21 at the party’s district office at Chikhli in Buldhana, around 400km from Mumbai.

Rajput said the advertisement was published to attract ‘dedicated and loyal’ party workers. “As is the expectation of Jankar saheb, we need dedicated and loyal party workers who will help the party in transforming the lives of the poor and downtrodden,” Rajput said, when asked about the advertisement.