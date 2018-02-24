Maharashtra: MHADA to conduct lottery for 2000 homes under PMAY plan in May 2018

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Housing Area Development Authority (MHADA) is all set to conduct lottery for 2000 homes in May 2018 under the Pradhan Mantri Awaj Yojna (PMAY).

The 2000 homes are being constructed in Khoni village in Kalyan bhiwandi stretch which are part of 32,000 homes which would be constructed by Mhada ‘s konkan unit alone. Apart of konkan, a total number of 42,000 homes are being constructed under the PMAY project in Pune, Aurangabad,Nashik and Amravati. PM Narendra Modi inagurated the scheme on April 14 in the above mentioned city units for the 42,000 homes. The Konkan unit, comprising of Mumbai and surrounding areas will have the biggest number of share from the total of 42,000 units.

“The Konkan unit will see 32,000 homes being built under PMAY. Of them, Shirdhon village near Panvel will have 16,548 homes, highest in the region. In Khoni village near Bhiwandi 8810 homes and Ghoteghar in Satara will have 3808 and Bhandarli in Thane will have at least 2096 homes,” said a Mhada officer. In another project, 848 more homes will be constructed in Bhandarli. “The construction has begun at Khoni,” MHADA officials said. At least 2000 apartments are being constructed there.