Maharashtra: Matheran toy train begins its shuttle services today

Mumbai: The major tourist attraction of Matheran toy train services would finally restart its services from November 1 onwards with a new safety system. This safety system includes two braking vans which would help in avoiding derailments.

On Monday, these services would begin running between Aman Lodge and Matheran section. The train consists of six coaches which would include three second class coaches, one first class and two brake vans.

This new braking system would be operated using a switch which was otherwise done manually. There were two incidents of derailments reported on this train which took place last year. The sources in the central railways said that applying the brakes manually tend to cause derailments as it had to be done in sync by the concerned person.

Sources said that the new braking system was required in order to avoid incidents of derailments. The installation of the braking system was suggested by the safety panels and it also suggested that there must be at least two braking system for proper operation of toy train services.

It is a 25-minute-journey between Aman Lodge and Matheran section. The services would begin from morning 8:50am onwards from Matheran and the last shuttle service will be at 4:15pm from Aman Lodge.

“At least six shuttle services between these two sections will be operated on a daily basis,” said a central railway official.

The cost of a first class ticket for an adult person on this train is Rs 300 and Rs 180 for a child. “An adult travelling in the second-class coach of this train will cost Rs 45 and Rs 30 for a child,” said the official.