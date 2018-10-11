Maharashtra: Man kills wife on suspicion of extra-marital affair   

Palghar: A 60-year-old man allegedly killed his wife after a quarrel with her at their home here in Maharashtra, police said Thursday. Bhaguram Mate and his wife Bharti (53), residents of Virar township here, used to have frequent tiffs as the man suspected that she was having an extra-marital affair, deputy superintendent of police Jayant Bajbale said.

The couple again had a fight Wednesday afternoon following which the man, in a fit of rage, hit his wife with a sickle, slitting her throat, he said. The woman died on the spot, Bajbale said, adding that the man was arrested and booked under relevant sections. The body was sent to a government hospital for postmortem, he said.