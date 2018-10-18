Maharashtra: Man held for preparing fake visas in Nallasopara

Thane: A 58-year-old man from Nallasopara area in Palghar district has been arrested for allegedly preparing fake visas, the police said Thursday. Police recovered forged visas from possession of the accused Usman Gani Hussain Shaikh, a senior officer said. The accused wanted to sell the fake visas to the travellers who wanted to fly to China and UAE, a senior official said. Police seized desktop computers, a printer, a graphic card and other accessories, collectively worth Rs 2.46 lakh from Shaikh. Shaikh was booked under various sections of the IPC and sections of Immigration Act. Further investigation is on, the officer added.