Maharashtra: Man held for demanding Rs 3 lakh from Jain priest

Thane: A man from Jalgaon has been arrested for allegedly demanding a ransom of Rs 3 lakh from a city-based Jain priest for “releasing” his missing brother who, he claimed, was in his custody, police said today.

The accused, Hemant Ingle, is a resident of Bhusawal in Jalgaon district of North Maharashtra, they said.

Assistant Superintendent of Police Atul Kulkarni said a 48-year-old man, Chetan Shah, of Bhayander here, who is mentally challenged, went missing from his house on May 9.

His family members lodged a missing person complaint with the local police. His brother Anil Shah (45), a Jain priest, put up banners announcing a reward of Rs 3 lakh for anyone finding Chetan Shah.

After reading one of the banners, Ingle called up Anil Shah and claimed his brother was in his custody. The 25-year- old demanded a sum of Rs 3 lakh for “releasing” his brother, said the police.

Anil Shah asked Ingle to provide proof to back his claim that his brother was in his custody, but the latter refused to do so, they said.

Anil Shah lodged a complaint with the Thane district police, which traced the accused and arrested him.