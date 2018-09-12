Maharashtra: Man commits suicide after killing estranged wife

Nagpur: A 47-year-old man allegedly committed suicide after shooting his estranged wife dead here Tuesday, police said. The incident took place around 11 pm in Dattaraynagar locality in the city.”The couple, Ravindra Nagpure and his wife Meena (40), had certain domestic issues between them and both of them were living separately. They had two children,” an official of Sakkardara police station said.

The woman and their one child was living at her parents’ house in the city, the official said.On Tuesday, the couple was supposed to attend a hearing in a family court. “The man did not attend the hearing. However, around 11 pm, he went to his father-in-law’s house in Dattaraynagar and shot his wife with a country-made pistol. Thereafter, he also shot himself with the same weapon,” the police official said.

Both of them were rushed to the Government Medical College and Hospital, where they succumbed to their injuries. A case was registered in this connection, police said.