Maharashtra: Man arrested for trafficking women from Bangladesh for flesh trade

Thane: A 38-year-old man was arrested Tuesday from Palghar district of Maharashtra on charges of trafficking women for prostitution, the police said.

The accused Saidul Iman Ali Sardar aka Saidul Sardar is a resident of West Bengal.

According to police, Sardar used to traffic girls and women from Bangladesh and supply them for flesh trade in various parts of India. He used to send the money via Hawala, a police official said.

The accused has been booked under various sections of the IPC as well as Indian Passports Act and Foreign National Act.