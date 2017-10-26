Maharashtra Loan Waiver Major Goof-up: 180 farmers have same ‘Aadhaar’ number

Mumbai: After much hoopla and self-congratulatory pats on the back, the Maharashtra government has goofed up with the online registration for farm loan waiver. What has the tax payers in a tizzy is that the names of over 100 farmers have been found linked to a single Aadhaar number!

So much for its digital India and digital Maharashtra drive! Moreover, no person in the Devendra Fadnavis-led government is owning up to this shameful fiasco.

It was with much fanfare that loan waiver cheques were handed out to 900 poor farmers at State guest house. The documents which are in possession of the Free Press Journal show that the IT department has erroneously written the Aadhar number as 100000000000 before the names of 180 farmers. In another case, one bank account number, 11111111111, was shown as belonging to two farmers, Dilip Kachale and Balkrishna Ghangali.

The government had reasoned that the Aadhaar-based linking will avoid duplication as well as check the menace of fake accounts getting the benefit of the loan waiver. But the converse seems to be happening and severe doubts are being expressed whether the money will reach the right beneficiary.

Any revision of the data will entail further delay and there is no guarantee that the revised template will be fool-proof. “We had thought that the Aadhaar number will be our key to checking fake beneficiaries. Now, we don’t know how to address this challenge, with so many farmers producing the same Aadhaar number. If we carry out a manual check, it will take weeks. The farming community is already agitated over the delay in implementation of the scheme,” the official said.

Subhash Deshmukh, minister for marketing, who is directly responsible for the implementation of the loan waiver scheme, added to the confusion by making a controversial statement. He said: “Some mistakes are acceptable and can be ignored when such a big scheme has to be implemented.”

Apparently, the Information and Technology department of the state government committed serious bloomers while feeding the data submitted by the farmers. Now, the government has admitted to giving 180 farmers the same Aadhar number. This came to light on Tuesday night, when the government tried to transfer the amounts to bank accounts of these farmers.

Minster for Agriculture Pandurang Fundkar claims the nationalised banks and the IT department is responsible for this fiasco. “Non-cooperation by IT department and banks has caused this entire mess. They have not filled the forms properly and there are not just 180 such cases; instead, lakhs of forms which have not been filled properly. These erroneous forms were submitted to the banks by the state IT department,” the minister said.

A rather cornered chief minister Devendra Fadnavis chided the bank officials and instructed them to resolve the issue by Thursday. A day before Laxmi Poojan, Fadnavis had announced transfer of Rs 4000 crore in the account of 4.62 lakh farmers.

S S Sandhu, additional chief secretary (ACS) to agriculture department, refused to speak when asked to pin down the person responsible for the mess. The secretary of IT department V K Gautam was not available for comment while the director was not working on Wednesday.

Fadnavis tried addressing the problem by addressing bankers and the district deputy registrars through video conference and instructed them to resolve the issue by Thursday. “The transfer of money must begin from Thursday” warned Fadnavis.