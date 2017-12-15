Maharashtra Legal Metrology Organisation to go digital to issue licences

Mumbai: For the first time, Maharashtra Legal Metrology Organisation (LMO) is going digital to curb corruption and also save time of applicants for new and renewal of licences. Following the push for Digital India, LMO is going completely online and all licences will be given through its website. An official said that people from any part of the state can submit their application online and also see the updates without having to make rounds of the office.

A senior official said that every year the department issues 50-100 new applications. “At the same time, about 3,000 licences are renewed till now out of which 300 are from Mumbai,” added official. “In order to speed up the work and bring transparency, we have made all the department’s work online. Now the applicants just need to apply online for any type of licence or renewal.

The required documents have also been published online that will help in bringing more transparency by cutting down the need for a middle person,” said IPS Amitabh Gupta, Controller (DLMO). He added that people have to visit LMO office for three types of licences related to weight, measurements to shops. Also, licences are provided to dealers who in the business of manufacture, retirement and dealing. Now, all the work related to licence and registration would be available online.

In some districts of the state, some people adopt unethical means to get licences. “With the online arrangement, everything will be fair, due to this immoral activities will be stopped. Before starting the online process of production, distributor and repair licence, the demand was sought from the concerned people,” added a senior official.

Gupta further stated that it was started by making necessary changes in software on the same basis according to the needs of applicants. In fact, applicants would also get updates on the status on their registered number.