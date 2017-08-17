Maharashtra: Lawyer files complaint over PM Narendra Modi Modi’s ‘Hindustan’ speech

Mumbai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Independence Day speech has invited a written complaint alleging him of “insulting” the Constitution.

The complaint has been lodged by an Aurangabad-based advocate charging the PM with sedition and other relevant provisions. Advocate Rama Vithhalrao Kale, lodged a written complaint against Modi, who in his speech used the word “Hindustan” instead of Bharat to address India. She alleged that Modi has used the word Hindustan, only to propagate the BJP’s “Hindu Rashtra agenda”.

Speaking to the Free Press Journal, Kale said, “Article 1 of the Indian Constitution describes the country as India and Bharat but the PM used the word Hindustan. This is clearly an insult to the Constitution. He is a representative of the entire country and is expected not to hurt the sentiments of the people.

“Everyone is aware of the BJP and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh’s (RSS) Hindu Rashtra agenda and Modi’s speech was a clear propagation of that agenda. My only contention is that India is home to several religions and Modi is a representative of every Indian so he cannot show his Hindu agenda whilst executing his responsibilities and duties as a PM,” Kale said.

According to Kale, though she has filed the written complaint, the local police seems to be in no mood to register a First Information Report (FIR) against Modi. “I have made attempts to meet the Commissioner of Aurangabad Police but he has also refused to give me an appointment. Even the local police is not registering the FIR since it is against the PM,” Kale said.

“I am committed to my cause and would ensure that the police files the FIR and if they do not, then I will approach the Bombay High Court and if need be, I will also knock at the doors of the Supreme Court,” Kale stressed. She has forwarded her complaint to President Ram Nath Kovind, Maharashtra Governor CH Vidyasagar Rao, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and other authorities concerned.