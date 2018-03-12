Maharashtra Kisan March: Farmers brave heat, blisters, during march

Thane: Walking barefoot on the heated road in the scorching summer, the famers have demanded what is ‘right’ for them at the Assembly of Maharashtra. Braving the heat, these lakhs of farmers started on March 6, from Nashik reached Thane on Saturday night. The red workers had halted at Thane’s octroi yard and started their journey for Mumbai on Sunday afternoon. Assembled under the umbrella of Akhil Bharatiya Kisan Sabha, the farmers, daily wage workers walked the distance between Nashik and Mumbai to put forward their demands that has been pending since many years.

Their demands primarily include proper implementation of a farm loan waiver, adequate compensation for all farmers whose crops were destroyed by the pink worm, hailstorm, implementation of the Swaminathan Commission’s recommendations, and pension for poor farmers.

Legs are swollen, soles torn, but they are determined to reach to their destination to ask for their rights. For last one week, the protesters has been living on streets, eating and sleeping and also bathing on the road. The villages are dry and so their eyes as well, but they want their rights for the coming generations.

“We can only do farming in the during monsoons. The soil in our village is dry and cannot hold water, hence cultivation can only be done then. We do not have water and hence, very few crops survive in our land. We work on daily wages on somebody else’s land. We earn through that, even our children are doing the same, but we want better future for them,”said Mirabai Ramchandra Mundekar, who has walked in the protest along with her other neighbours from Dehelgav, Nasik.

The disciplined protest had everything under control and the management is remarkable. The protesters had been trained since 15 days. The meetings were arranged in various villages in a traditional way. “In the village where we do not have networks, we go to every home in person and meet them. We trained the comrades and every villager is facing problems since many years hence, they decided to walk. We had various teams who got them under one roof. We will leave only after our demands are fulfilled,” said, Sawaliram Zipar Pawar, District President, Nashik.