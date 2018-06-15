Maharashtra: In memory of cyclist Jaspal Singh, Nashik Municipal Commission starts bicycle sharing facility

The Nashik Municipal Commission (NMC) has decided to give a tribute to cyclist Jaspal Singh Virdi (38), who passed away due to a heart attack while cycling in Nashik, by starting a bicycle sharing facility.

According to a leading daily, the NMC has now started a bicycle sharing facility in Hutama Anant Kanhere Maidan (NMC premises parking lot), the initiative has been named as ‘Jas Cycles’. The NMC will start this bicycle sharing facility at 200 locations across Nashik, for building these facilities and for its maintenance the NMC has awarded the contract to Nashik Smart City Development Corporation Limited.

The Nashik Smart City Development Corporation Limited has currently set up a shed for the bicycle stand, and in coming days the entire facility will be started. The agency will provide a smart card worth Rs 500 for using the bicycle sharing facility. The transactions for renting the cycle will be digital and transacted through an app.