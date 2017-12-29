Maharashtra: HSC students opting for Science course should be able to drop JEE/NEET, suggests State education minister

Mumbai: Students opting for Science course in the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) board examination should have an option of applying just for the HSC board syllabus or the syllabus inclusive of entrance examinations for engineering or medical field. Vinod Tawde, state education minister for schools and higher education, suggested measures to academicians to provide this option as a large number of students do not opt for engineering or medical courses.

Currently, students, while appearing for the HSC board examination of Science courses, have to study the portion pertaining to the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) and the National Eligibility-cum Entrance Test (NEET), which are competitive entrance tests for engineering and medical courses. But a large number of students do not end up opting for the engineering or medical streams.

Tawde stated that since students do not end up opting for engineering or medical courses, they should not be forced to study for JEE or NEET. The Minister said, “More than half of the students studying Science in HSC do not end up opting for engineering or medical courses. Then, why should these students study the entire syllabus and prepare unnecessarily for JEE or NEET?”

Instead, these students should be given an option while filing the form of HSC board examination. “Stu-dents should be given an option in the board examination form where they can state if they want to apply for JEE or NEET for engineering or medical course. Or, if they simply want to appear for the HSC board examination,” Tawde added. These suggestions have been given to academicians and are being discussed. A final decision will be taken before the start of the next academic year and this rule will be applicable for the March 2019 board examination.