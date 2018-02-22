Maharashtra: HSC English paper leaked on ‘Whatsapp’ on the first day of the exam

Mumbai/Solapur: The HSC board, which conducts the all-important HSC 12th board examination, was red-faced on the first day of the exam. The board had made tall claims about putting in place a fool-proof examination system: accordingly, it was decided that the norm of not permitting mobile phones in the examination hall would be strictly enforced. Even staff members have been barred from carrying mobiles.

But, it’s full-proof system seems to still have gaping holes; because the English subject question paper went viral on ‘Whatsapp’ barely within an hour after the exam started. The question paper was spotted by students of Vasant College in Solapur district. It’s still not known, how the question paper got out of the exam centre. Question papers of section A, B and C were found leaked.

However, the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education does not consider this incident as a “leak” as the question paper was circulated after the examination began. The board has nonetheless initiated an inquiry into how the question paper was circulated.

A senior official of the board said, “We want to figure out how the paper was circulated if nobody is allowed to carry mobile phones in examination centres.” To make the exam copy-free, 252 squads were put in place all over the state. The sealed envelopes of the question paper were to be opened with signatures of two students as witnesses. The board had also decided to deny admission to any student coming late to the hall. But, it has not proved enough to safeguard the exams.

A video, which has gone viral about Wednesday’s leak, shows some Xerox centres which were set up in the vicinity of the said college, and some people with guides who were busy preparing answers of the leaked paper. Though the board has initiated an inquiry, a re-examination will not be conducted.