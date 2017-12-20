Maharashtra: Gujarat results have made us stronger, more stable, says CM Devendra Fadnavis

Nagpur: Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis termed the result in Gujarat assembly poll as ‘landslide victory’ and said it has strengthened and stabled the power in Maharashtra. He said opponent tried to create atmosphere against the government, but it has backfired them.

He stated do not count the difference between seats won by BJP and the Congress, as 49.09 percent people of Gujarat have voted for BJP as compared to 40.1 percent to the Congress. Fadnavis rubbished the hidden support of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) for helping BJP to win 99 seats in Gujarat.

“If we analyse past three assembly elections in Gujarat, we will see in rural Gujarat, Congress had gained 54 percent votes from rural area whereas BJP had gained 45 percent votes. Now, in this election, Congress gained 50 percent and BJP gained 49 percent in rural state,” Fadnavis said. Linking the result with Maharashtra’s political stability, Fadnavis said, “The main opposition has created such an atmosphere in Maharashtra against BJP that the political equations will change after Gujarat election. However, the results made these leaders awkward.”

“In Maharashtra, BJP has won almost all the elections from Gram Panchayat to civic polls since December 2016 continuously. We have won seats in several local bodies including municipal council where we had never a single member in past.”

Fadnavis pointed to the alliance partner, Shiv Sena for forging alliance with the opposition parties Congress and NCP and contesting local body elections and that showed people wanted Sena, not the other two parties. “People have voted for Shiv Sena due to BJP. Nobody wants the other two parties,” he added.

Fadnavis tried to create a wedge between the opposition parties over the agitation march, “Halla Bol was the effort pf Congress party to gather huge crowd, but seems the NCP hijacked all credit. There were not more than 300 people during NCP’s halla boll morcha.” He added, in 2013, BJP alone had gathered more crowd than Congress and NCP in combine could gather.

Claiming Congress and NCP will not come together in 2019 election, while stating, BJP has a great heart and can accommodate Sena..