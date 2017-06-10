Maharashtra: Group of Ministers to speak with farmers on loan waiver

Mumbai: In a move to pacify the irate farmers over their loan waiver demand, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday formed a high-powered ministerial committee to hold dialogues with all stakeholders, including leader of farmers’ organisations, their leaders as well as leaders of all political parties.

The committee will have Minister of Revenue and Public Works Department (PWD) Chandrakant Patil as its chairperson. Other members of the ministerial group are BJP legislators and Agriculture Minister Pandurang Fundkar, Finance and Planning Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar, Marketing Minister Subhash Deshmukh and Water Resources Minister Girish Mahajan. Road Transport Minister Diwakar Roate is the member in the group from Shiv Sena.

“The group will discuss with farmer leaders and present its proposal pertaining to their various demands to the state government for a decision. CM Fadnavis has reiterated that the government is ready to discuss with leaders of farmers on all issues and that solutions can be reached only through proper dialogues. He has also appealed to the leaders of farmers to hammer out a solution through discussions,” Patil said.

Patil further said, “We will speak to all stakeholders who are aware about agriculture. I appeal to the steering committee of farmers to come forward and discuss with us.”

When asked whether he will speak with Sadabhau Khot, the minister of state for agriculture, he said, “I will speak to Khot as well as the bureaucrats who were stakeholders in 2008 when the then Congress-led government announced a package.

Patil named Rajgopal Deora, the then commissioner of cooperative and now principal secretary to protocol, and Jagdish Patil, former commissioner of cooperation and now Konkan divisional commissioner, the bureaucrats he will talked to.

Though the ministerial committee has not given a specific time limit, the committee will submit report as early as possible.

Meanwhile, Rajgopal Deora said, “In 2008, I had drafted the loan waiver policy of the state for the farmers who were left out from the Centre’s historical Rs. 71,000-crore loan waiver scheme.”

“At that time, the blanket limit on land holding of not more than five-acre had been removed from the package scheme. The state had given a package of Rs. 20,000 to each eligible farmer in that scheme,” he added.

Bureaucrat Jagdish Patil said, “Having background as a farmer and educated in agricultural and horticulture stream, I had pushed agriculture schemes during my tenure as commissioner of cooperative. Given this, the minister must have decided to talk with me on the issue.”