Maharashtra govt working on law to enable five times more compensation for land acquisition

Mumbai: After the public cry over the death of farmer Dharma Patil over less compensation for land acquisition in various projects, the state government has decided to bring law that will enable government to allow five times more compensation to the project affected families. The legislation will be moved in budget session that will begin from Monday.

Addressing the media after a high tea party at Sahyadri state guest house on the eve of budget session, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said, “The government is bringing a new legislation in budget session that will enable government to give compensation five times more for land acquisition. The proposed law is on the law enacted by the Center.”

Replying to queries over the suicide of farmer Dharma Patil in Mantralaya, Fadnavis said, “The previous Congress-Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) led government had held a final hearing on April 7, 2014. Under the current act once the final award is announced, the government cannot do anything and only the court has powers to adjudicate.” He further said, despite the provisions of the law, the government decided to give compensation to the Dharma Patil family.

Dharma Patil had committed suicide by consuming poison in Mantralaya. He was victim of receiving less amount of compensation for the his agriculture land acquired for the solar power project in Vikharan village of Dhule district.

Referring to the hue and cry raised over the suicide of a convict in Mantralaya, the CM pointed out the convict was out on parole for a murder in which he had stabbed the victim 40 times. In the case of the unemployed youth, Fadnavis stated the youth had failed his exam in 2013 and now wanted the government to give him a job.

Hitting back at the Congress and Nationalist Congres Party (NCP) led opposition over its boycott of the invitation to the customary pre-budget session tea party by the government, Fadnavis sarcastically remarked the opposition has kept a stockpile of its letters for five years and have sent one of those to the government.

Fadnavis, in a reply to queries about government not issuing official advertisements on the eve of birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji, pointed out that the government was following the guidelines set by committee of late Dr Shrikant Jichkar and Anil Deshmukh.

“The previous Congress-NCP government did not issue advertisement. The opposition is creating issues out of non-issues. At this rate the people are not going to vote the Congress-NCP led opposition back to power in near future,” remarked Fadnavis. He urged the opposition to behave like a constructive opposition.