Maharashtra govt wants planning agencies to share cost of infra plans

Mumbai: Even as it managed to increase the budget outlay for development programmes by nearly 23 per cent to Rs 95,000 crore in 2018-19, the Maharashtra government expects planning agencies to bear the financial burden of its various infrastructure projects. Finance Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar on Friday presented the budget for 2018-19, which has an estimated revenue deficit of Rs 15,374 crore and focuses on improving infrastructure.

While he made a provision of Rs 10,828 crore for road development, the finance minister said the government was evaluating a proposal to ascertain financial participation of local bodies and authorities in such projects.