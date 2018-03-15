Maharashtra govt to raise income limit for treatment of poor and needy patients

Mumbai: In yet another instance to provide relief to the weaker section of society, the state government has decided to increase the income limit of poor people seeking treatment in the charitable hospitals. Earlier the people whose annual income limit was up to Rs 50,000 were consider under weaker section of society and were given treatment at affordable cost in the charitable hospitals.

“According to the new government resolution, the people whose annual income is around 1,65,000 will also be consider in weaker section and will be benefited with affordable treatment,” said an official. The state charity commissioner said it will benefit a large number of poor people and can also avail modern medical facilities.

“Efforts are been taken by the government to reach as many poor people and get treated in charitable hospitals at affordable cost,” added ShivKumar Dige, Charity Commissioner.

He further added there are 78 charitable hospitals in city and 20 per cent beds are reserved for the indigent and weaker section of society. Hospital association also welcome the move of the state government stating it will benefit thousands need patients. “Even after this move, the government should keep a track whether the needy people are getting treated in charitable hospital at affordable cost,” said Dr Bhujang, President of Hospital Association.