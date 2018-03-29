Maharashtra govt pulled up for neglecting under-privileged sections of the society

Mumbai: CAG has pulled up Maharashra state for providing low representation of the under privileged, especially the farmers. GOI had advised the State Highway Ministries to target 16 per cent and eight per cent for Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST) beneficiaries and at last 30 per cent of funds to be earmarked for women or farmers. “It was seen during the period 2014-2015 to 2016-2017, the achievement in the state was 4.51 to 5.26 per cent of SCs, 1.54 to 4.10 per cent STs and 13.04 ro 18.63 per cent of women beneficiaries under NHM, the CAG report said.

The CAG board stated, “On February 2017, most of the population in the SC/ST category were small and marginal farmers and financially backward, therefore could not bear farmers’ share of any NHM project.”

The board said, the beneficiaries were required to produce invoices from registered dealers of VAT for purchase of carious items. “Audit noticed instances of subsidies sanctioned based on invoices without VAT and seven invoices were cross checked with the Sales Tax department, which confirmed the firms were not registered under MVAT Act,” stated the report.