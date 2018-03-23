Maharashtra govt passes Rs 12,157 crores worth MMRDA projects to boost city infra

Mumbai: The Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday approved Rs.12157 crore budget for the year 2018-19 which made provisions for several infrastructure projects. This was presented by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) during the authority meeting conducted on Thursday.

On Thursday, Fadnavis approved the budget which made large provision of funds for projects such as metro corridors, Mumbai Trans Harbour Link, development of Mumbai Metropolitan Region with flyovers, creek bridges and improving infrastructure and connectivity in Bandra Kurla Complex.

The Authority made a total budgetary provision of Rs 4700 crore for the 7 Metro Projects. At least Rs1588 crore has been provided for the Dahisar to DN Nagar Metro-2A corridor, Rs1262 crore for the Andheri (East) to Dahisar (East) Metro-7 corridor, Rs 700 crore for the DN Nagar to Mandale Metro-2B, Rs 500 crore for the Colaba-Bandra-SEEPZ Metro-3 corridor, Rs 450 crore for the Wadala-Ghatkopar-Thane-Kasarvadavli Metro-4 corridor and Rs 100 crore each for the Thane-Bhiwandi-Kalyan Metro-5 and Swami Samarth Nagar-JVLR-SEEPZ-Vikhroli Metro-6 corridors.

“A separate provision of Rs 2100 has been allocated for the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link project. This Link will not only provide direct access to Navi Mumbai, new International Airport and will be a convenient gateway to Mumbai-Pune Expressway,” said an MMRDA official.