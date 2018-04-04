Maharashtra govt issues Government Resolution giving 1 percent quota to orphans in jobs, education

Mumbai: Living up to the assurance given by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on January 16 this year, the Women and Child Development department issued a Government Resolution (GR) giving one percent reservation quota in the ‘Open’ category to orphans in education and government jobs. The reservation quota shall be applicable to orphans and destitute children who are covered under the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015.

The decision on the part of the government was prompted after an orphan girl Amruta Karvande, despite passing the Maharashtra State Public Service Commission (MPSC) exam, was denied a job. She then met Fadnavis and aired her grievance. Later, on January 10, while speaking at a function at Raj Bhavan, Fadnavis had announced that in order to help orphans like Amruta the government has created a separate category of reservation in the open category.

The GR notes that after attaining the age of 18 years orphans have to leave their orphanages. While leaving their orphanages many do not posses a caste certificate and hence can’t get government concessions. The one percent open category reservation quota shall be applicable to those children who are given certificate of being orphans by Juvenile Homes and Women and Child Development department.

The reservation quota shall be applicable to only those orphans whose documents do not mention their caste or there is no information available about their parents, uncles, aunts, grandparents or any other close relatives.

Those orphans whose parents are not alive and do not have caste certificate, such children will have to make an application to district Women and Child Development officer. The said officer shall forward the same to the district level committee which will scrutinize the application, verify it from police or revenue department and interview the applicant.

The committee shall send its report along with its decision within 40 days from the date of receipt of the application. The action of issuing the certificate shall be taken by the Divisional Deputy Commissioner Women and Child Development department. If the application is rejected the same shall be sent back giving due reasons to the committee.