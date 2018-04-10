Maharashtra govt gets go-ahead nod for Raigad Fort revamp

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister (CM) Devendra Fadnavis held a meeting with Nripendra Misra, the Principal Secretary to Prime Minister at New Delhi on Monday. Fadnavis was given go-ahead for the development of Raigad Fort. “This project will be undertaken in collaboration with Public Works Department (PWD) and Archeological Survey of India (ASI) to expedite the work as Maharashtra Government has sanctioned `606 crore for conservation, restoration and development of tourism amenities,” said Fadnavis.

Many important decisions were taken in this meeting attended by MP Chhatrapati Sambhaji Raje and many Department secretaries.

Fadnavis also confirmed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) will be signed for this work. The Union Cabinet will approve the decision to provide financial assistance for completion of over 100 pending irrigation projects in agrarian distress districts under Baliraja Chetna Abhiyan soon. Currently, the state is spending on these projects.

Maharshtra has decided to make slums up to 2011 eligible for redevelopment under the Maharashtra Slum Areas Bill 2017, was passed in the legislature.

CM has asked the union government for a speedy assent to this bill as it is expected to boost the process of redevelopment and housing for poor. CM also requested for withdrawal of condition of 51 per cent of govenrment participation for construction of affordable houses under Prime Minister Avas Yojana (PMAY) in Coastal Regulation Zones, which Fadnavis said the union government will sanction.

This will benefit 252 slums under PMAY. This will also be useful in maintaining coastal cleanliness. CM has also for deletion of other agencies for the non-transfer clause so that ‘zudpi’ land can be transferred for various public utility projects. This clearance will pave way for availability of 54,000 hectare of land for public utility projects.

CM also requested union government to give its consent soon for the recently passed land acquisition bill of Maharashtra (The right to fair compensation and transparency in land acquisition, rehabilitation and resettlement Bill 2018).