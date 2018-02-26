Maharashtra govt fails to address housing shortage issue, slammed for not utilising project fund

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government has failed in its commitment to address housing shortage. The state set a target of constructing 1.9 million houses, however, it could manage to construct only 23,870 till January end this year. The state utilised only 0.444 percent of the Rs 1381 crore fund allocated under ‘Housing For All scheme’ for the current fiscal year.

According to report of Ministry of Housing and Urban Affair, the Centres has allocated Rs 1381.951 crore to the state for the construction of affordable housing under ‘Housing for All’ scheme as a part of its ambitious plan to curb homelessness from the state. Out of which, the Maharashtra government spent a mere 0.444 percent and remaining 99.556 percent is unspent till February 20, this year.

The official from Hosing department revealed, The target has to construct 164389 houses under affordable housing. These 23,8700 houses are in fact houses constructed under the old housing schemes like Rajiv Awas Yojana (RAY) and Credit Linked Subsidy Scheme (CLSS) under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY). But now they have included under the current ‘Housing For All’ scheme.

Bilal Khan, social activist blamed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is know for renaming old schemes and has also renamed Rajiv Awas Yojana to Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. “BJP government whether at center or in state is good at showing dreams but fails in realising them especially when poor is going to get benefits. ‘Housing For All’ looks like a distant dream given the present pace with which housing being constructed,” said Khan, works for Non- Governmental Organisation (NGO) -‘Ghar Bachao, Ghar Banao Andolan’.

Critisising for not utilising the fund, Khan said, it is a different thing even the full utilization of funds might not be able to address the problem of housing or homelessness as the present housing scheme – ‘Housing For All’ or ‘Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana’ finds certain loopholes.

“In Mumbai alone, there are around 20 lakh families having an annual income less than Rs 1lakh. Under the current rates, no housing under any affordable housing segment can be availed to a family belonging to this income level in Mumbai,” said Khan.