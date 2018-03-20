Maharashtra govt exploring possibility to amend cow slaughter prevention act

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government would explore the possibility of amending the 2015 Act that bans slaughter of cows so that bovines with certain infections can be culled, Minister of State for Animal Husbandry Arjun Khotkar on Monday said in the Legislative Assembly.

The minister was replying to a query raised in this regard by Leader of Opposition Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil during Question Hour. “We will explore the possibility of introducing an amendment in the cattle slaughter ban so that farmers can cull infected animals,” Khotkar said.

Besides cows, the Maharashtra Animal Preservation (Amendment) Act, 2015, bans slaughter of bulls, bullocks and calves and makes such slaughter a non-bailable offence, with punishment of five years. The MLAs in the House on Monday raised the issue of the veterinary doctors contracting Brucellosis infection through bovines while treating them.

Brucellosis is an infectious disease caused by bacteria Brucella, which is transmitted from animals to humans by ingestion of milk or meat or close contact of infected animals.

Asserting the state government has taken preventive measures, the minister said over 1,47,568 calves from Nagpur region have been administered vaccines to stop the spread of the infection. Vikhe Patil said the minister’s answer showed that the disease has spread and is infecting humans as well.

“The problem is that banning the slaughter of bovines has made it difficult to eliminate the threat of the spread of the disease. Will the government revisit the (2015) Act and introduce an amendment to allow slaughter of the infected animals?” the Congress leader said. To this, Khotkar said the government would explore the possibility of bringing such an amendment to the Act.

Meanwhile, raising a point of information, AIMIM MLA Waris Pathan, who represents Byculla seat in South Mumbai, said activists of the Bajrang Dal and police officials are conducting raids on butcher shops in the area to check whether they are selling beef. “The shops sell licensed water buffalo meat which is permissible under the 2015 Act, but the sellers are being constantly harassed. If the government does not take a serious note of these incidents, it could escalate into a law and order problem,” he said.