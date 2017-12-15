Maharashtra govt demands a CBI probe into BT cotton spurious seeds scam

Nagpur: The Maharashtra government strongly suspects the role of an interstate racket responsible for the sale of spurious BT cotton seeds. They believe this racket is responsible for the sale of spurious seeds in Vidarbha and Marathwada region of the state, where more than 30 lakh hectare land is currently inflicted by the pink bollworm disease.

Pandurang Fundkar, minister for agriculture demanded probe by Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and informed the Assembly House that he has written the letter to the Centre. Fundkar was replying on a motion brought by Dr Anil Bondre from ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday.

The number of members from both ruling and opposition parties including Radhkrishna Vikhe-Patil, leader of opposition (LoP), Ajit Pawar, Jayant Patil from NCP, Vijay Vadettiwar from Congress and Bachchu Kadu, independent legislator along with several other legislators participated in debate. In his reply, Fundkar tries to blame of Congress-Nationalist Congress Party government for ignoring to bring new seeds which will control bollworms.

However, LoP Vikhe-Patil intervened and said, “Yes, we might wrong, we might not taken any decisions and hence we are sitting to this side (opposition). But what you did during last three years?” Vikhe-Patil demanded that the minister announce compensation to affected farmers.

Minister Fundkar reiterated the farmers will get crop insurance, compensation from the seed companies and the ex-gratia amount from the Central government.

Opposition were not satisfied with the answer of the minister and with the chief minister Devendra Fadnavis who backed Fundkar and did not answer what sort of help farmers will get from the state’s own exchequer. They have demands ex-gratia amount of Rs 25,000 per acre to the farmers affected by pink bollworms. Hence, opposition walked out from the House.