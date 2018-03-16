Maharashtra govt blames BMC for traffic jams in Mumbai

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government on Thursday has held Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), for the traffic jams in Mumbai. Advocate General (AG) Ashutosh Kumbhkoni told the Bombay High Court the traffic jams in the city are caused ‘majorly’ because of potholes and the bad roads.

Meanwhile, BMC informed the division bench of Justice Naresh Patil and Justice Girish Kulkarni of its proposal to construct nearly 82 dedicated multi-level parking lots in the city to ease out traffic congestion. The submissions of the civic body came in response to the arguments by the AG who apprised the judges of the suggestions made by government to BMC for reducing the traffic congestion at some major spots of the city.

AG told the judges, “We have put forth several suggestions like repairing the potholes and improving bad roads. We also asked BMC to construct foot over bridges and also regulate illegal parking.” “Thus, I believe it is the responsibility of the BMC to ensure roads are maintained well and the traffic is reduced. The civic body must ensure the potholes are repaired since potholes and bad conditioned roads are major cause for traffic congestion,” AG added.

Also read: Mumbai likely to get 72 partially AC locals by end of the year

Senior advocate Anil Sakhre defended the civic body and informed the judges of its proposal of constructing 82 dedicated parking lots in the city. He said, “We have proposed to construct 82 dedicated multi-level parking lots in the city, which would reduce the traffic congestion on roads and would also end the issue of illegal parking. These parking lots which are being constructed by private developers would accommodate at least 60,000 vehicles.”

Having heard the submissions, the judges adjourned the matter for further hearing and asked the civic body to spell out the locations at which these parking lots are proposed. “We hope the parking lots would be made at nearby places which are easily accessible to the citizens. Let us know the locations where you propose to construct the parking lots,” the judges said.

The judges were hearing a batch of petitions led by NGO Janhit Manch highlighting the woes of the general public due to traffic congestion.