Maharashtra govt asked to clarify if it would stop toll collection at Mumbai-Pune E-way

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Monday directed the Maharashtra government to file its reply spelling out if it would restrain contractors of the Mumbai-Pune Expressway from collecting toll.

A division bench of Justice Abhay Oka and Justice Riyaz Chagla granted three weeks time to the government to clarify its stand over the issue of toll collection. This comes in response to a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by activist Pravin Wategaonkar seeking a direction to the government to stop the collection of toll at the Mumbai-Pune Expressway.

In his petition, Wategaonkar has cited the decision of the government taken in 2015, wherein it had decided to shut down 12 toll plazas in the state and exempting Light Motor Vehicles (LVMs) along with the State Transport (ST) from paying tolls. He also cited the recommendations of the committee which was constituted by the government way back in April 2015 for overseeing the feasibility of exempting LVMs from paying tolls.

The Committee in its report had stated that the contractor, who constructed the express-way was authorised to collect only up to Rs 1, 362 crores. The Committee made this conclusion after relying on the concession agreement, which was signed between the government and the contractor.

In its recommendations, the Committee had also suggested the government to pay off Rs 1, 362 crores in order to exempt the LVMs from paying the toll.

During the course of the hearing, Wategaonkar told the judges that despite the suggestions of the Committee, the government is yet to take a final call on the issue. He also apprised the judges of the fact that the contractor has already collected up to Rs 1, 500 crores by means of collecting toll. He argued that the contractor has made a profit by illegally charging the toll.

Having heard the submissions canvassed, the judges directed the government to clarify its stand on the issue and file a reply in this regard.