Maharashtra govt altering city plans to help builders, says Sanjay Nirupam

Mumbai: The Congress’ Mumbai chief Sanjay Nirupam on Friday accused the state government of altering the city’s proposed development plan to help builders close to the chief minister.

Nirupam said that he was worried about the real motives of the government. Earlier, CM Devendra Fadnavis had said that the Development Plan (DP) for the city would be released this month.

“In what could be windfall gains for builders, Fadnavis said provision of conferring additional building rights in the form of transferable development rights (TDR) or additional floor space index (FSI) and relaxation in town planning norms were being considered,” Nirupam said.

The rules of the Development Control Regulations are being altered to help a lobby of builders close to the CM, Nirupam alleged. He alleged that a Rs 4,500 crore construction plan of a particular builder, who is also part of the ruling party, was stuck as it was facing height restrictions because of the airport’s funnel zone.