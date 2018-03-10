Maharashtra govt allots Rs 165 crore for CCTV cams to monitor police stations

Mumbai: After being directed by the Bombay High Court, first in August 2014 and then in February 2016, to install Close Circuit Television Cameras (CCTVs) in all police stations, the state budget has made provision of Rs 165.92 crore to install CCTV cameras. The High Court has directed to monitor custodial death in which Maharashtra is on top in the country.

According to data released by the National Crime Records Bureau’s Crime in India, there were 16 deaths in police custody in the state in 2016. Only Haryana and Madhya Pradesh had deaths in police custody in double figures, with 11 each.

Sudhir Mungantiwar, minister for finance and planning, while presenting the budget said, “The work of setting up of CCTV system in police stations is in progress for speedy and accurate disposal of Law and Order related work and its effective monitoring. All the police stations in the state will be connected to the district control room via CCTV.”

He said an accurate information of the criminals and crimes is being collected through Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and System (CCTNS) project. “This enables the exchange of required information amongst concerned police station as per their need. It will help in keeping proper coordination between forensic laboratory, concerned police station and court and help in speedy investigation. An amount of Rs 25 crore is provided for this purpose,” said the minister.

He further said, “It is imperative that the Law and order situation remains under control for the overall development of the state. This will be achieved by modernisation and strengthening of the police force and use of modern technology. A provision of Rs 13,385.3 crore is proposed for home department in the budget.”

A entry management system will be implemented in all police stations of the state for registration of visitors coming for lodging complaints. The information regarding whether the complaints of the visitors are addressed in timely manner will be collected and made available to the supervision officer. A sum of Rs 114.99 crore has been provided for the same in budget.

After 9/11 attack on Mumbai terrorists, the Ram Pradhan committee suggested purchasing modern boats to patrol the city’s coast. The home department had purchased several boats, however, these became scrap after lying idle. The minister has proposed to provide two modern patrol boats for the protection of fisherman along the coast. He said funds will be allocated for the same.