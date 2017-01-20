Maharashtra Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao for survey on low voter turnout

Mumbai : Maharashtra Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao on Thursday called for a survey to gauge reasons of low voter turnouts in certain areas and find ways to address them.

Rao was speaking at the launch of the mascot, news letter and various social media initiatives by Maharashtra State Election Commission at Sahyadri state guest house here.

“It was very thoughtful of the State Election Commission to have forged partnerships with various organisations and launched technology-driven initiatives like ‘Operation Black Dot’, ‘Gupshup’, ‘Facebook Messenger’, etc with a view to connecting the youths, first time voters and, perhaps, even the reluctant voters with the election process,” said the Governor.