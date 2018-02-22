Maharashtra government’s MoU investment figures under cloud of suspicion

Mumbai: The figures of investment and the Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) announced by chief minister Devendra Fadnavis are under cloud of suspicion as it is alleged the figures are inflated.

At least two cases have revealed that the figures are inflated. Ashok Chavan, president of Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) said the government should come up with a white paper in the investment realised after Make in India event organised in 2016 in Mumbai.

Businessman from Pune who do not wants to be named, said, “He had set up chemical plant in Pune two years back. I started production in 2016. I invested Rs 150 crore in my chemical plant. However, I received a call from an officer on special duty from the chief minister office to sign an MoU during ongoing investment summit with the state government.”

He further said, “I told the officer about current status of my company. However, he forced me for an MoU and asked about my current investment and what will be turn over of my business after ten years. I informed him about expansion plan of my business and said the turn around will be around Rs 1000 crore after ten years. Hence, an MoU of Rs 1,000 crore was signed between my company and the state government.”

In another case of Captain Amol Yadav, neither Yadav nor the state government is ready to speak about where is the figure of Rs 35,000 crore coming from? According to MoU, the same amount will be invested in the company — Thurst Aircraft Private Limited.

Captain Yadav while speaking with media said he is facing financial crisis and had taken loan from bank and from friends. However, he too disclosed the inflated amount of investment. Close relative of Captain Yadav revealed, on request of an official from CMO, he was informed the expected turn over would probably be Rs 35000 crore and hence the amount was shown in MoU. Chavan claimed the investment figure are inflated and government should clarify about it.