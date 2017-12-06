Maharashtra government to come up with special policy for women entrepreneurs

Mumbai: In a bid to boost the investment in Maharashtra, the state government will come up with a new policy for women empowerment. The State cabinet on Tuesday given a nod to bring a special policy for the women entrepreneurs.

The decision was taken in a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. The Maharashtra will be the first state in the country which will have a separate policy for women entrepreneurs. The purpose behind this policy is to avail benefit of the industrial friendly atmosphere to women entrepreneurs.

The policy will also ensure the promotion of the entrepreneurs in the state as well as provide new opportunity to them. According to an official of the industries department, the participation of the women entrepreneurs will be increased from nine percent to 20 percent through new policy.

Similarly, 15,000 to 20,000 women entrepreneurs will invest 2,000 crores in next five years which would create new one lakh employments in the state. The Cabinet has approved Rs 15.21 crore for the current fiscal year to implement the special policy. The provision for Rs 648.11 crore will be made for next five years.

“To achieve the inclusive development, all round development of women is important. Hence, they need to be promoted. To make a developed industrial centre as par with global level, the special policy for women entrepreneurs is need of the hour. Therefore, the cabinet approved this policy,” said an official.