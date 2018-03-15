Maharashtra government to come up with ‘predictive policing policy’: MoS Home

Mumbai: Maharashtra government will soon come up with a “predictive policing policy” as part of modernisation of cyber security programme, Home minister Ranjit Patil on Wednesday said. The Minister of State for Home (Urban) was responding to a query raised by NCP member Satej Patil over increasing instances of cyber crimes in the state.

Patil also said on the lines of Centre’s Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT), the state government will form “MH-CERT”, so that it does not have to depend on the Union government to help in instances where social media is used to fan rumours that may subsequently lead to a deterioration in law and order, reports PTI.

“The tendering process for acquiring the hardware and software required has been done. PWC has been appointed as the consultant for the project,” Patil said. He added that Rs 650 crore has been allocated for capacity building of the project like having a dedicated building for the purpose, inducting manpower, spendings on hardware and software technology and equipments for analysis.

“The government will also come up with a predictive policing policy, wherein the police will use past precedents of miscreants trying to fuel unrest on social media, to ensure incidents are not repeated,” Patil said, adding that data centre is being built for the purpose.

Replying to a supplementary query from Congress MLC Anant Gadgil, Patil admitted that the conviction rate in cyber crimes is low, which could be due to the prosecution lawyers not having sufficient knowledge of Cyber laws. He added that the government will also undertake upgradation and sensitisation of prosecution lawyers to enhance the conviction rate.

According to the written reply tabled by the government, in 2012, 561 cases were registered under the IT Act, out of which 351 cases (62.57 per cent) were detected. Of these, trials of 40 cases were completed and 8 cases were convicted (20 per cent conviction), the written reply stated.

It added that in 2017, 4035 cases were registered under the IT Act, out of which 1037 cases (25.70 per cent) were detected. Of these, trials of 12 cases were completed and 2 cases were convicted (16.67 per cent conviction), it added. The written reply also stated that cyber labs have been developed at 47 places in the state and that 138 officers have been trained in cyber crimes and cyber technology.