Maharashtra government to act against colleges which deny students Shahu Maharaj scholarship

Mumbai: Students whose parents’ annual income is less than Rs 8 lakh, will get admission after paying only half their fees. The state government has sent a notice to this effect to state government colleges.

The fees of students, whose parents’ together earn less than Rs 8 lakh, who are to take admissions for the year 2018-19, for agricultural, medical and other vocational courses, will be supplemented under the Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj Shiksha Yatra Scholarship Scheme. The state government will pay 50 percent of the students’ fees.

The state government has given instructions to all the concerned educational institutions in the state to take only 50 per cent of the total amount of education fees from such students at the time of admissions. The department has given instructions to the Technical Education Directors to take strict action against those educational institutions which take 50 per cent education fees but fail to admit these students.

The state government started the Rajarshi Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj Education Fees Scholarship Scheme for students whose parents’ income is less than Rs 8 lakh, this is especially for the Maratha community.

As per the scholarship rules, the state government will pay 50 per cent of the education fees for such students and the amount will be given to the respective college / technician through DBT. However, students have complained of lack of access to this scholarship facility in some institutions and colleges. Due to which, the higher and technical education department has instructed all colleges. Revenue Minister and Chairman of Maratha Reservation Committee, Chandrakant Patil, said that the government decided to pay half the fee of students, whose parents’ combined annual income of is less than Rs 8 lakh, in 605 courses.