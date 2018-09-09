Maharashtra government tightens noose for open defecation and spitting

Mumbai : Towing the Centre’s ‘Swacch Bharat Abhiyan’, Maharashtra government has tightened the noose around those who indulge in open defecation, throwing garbage or spitting in public, by making them cough up hefty fines.

According to orders issued by the Urban Development department headed by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis Friday, open defecation will invite a fine of Rs 500, while offenders will have to shell out Rs 180 for throwing garbage and Rs 150 for spitting in public.

The state government’s orders come in the wake of the Supreme Court granting a stay on new constructions due to the lack of solid waste disposal.

The government has decided on the fine amount in accordance with offences in the area as per A, B, C or D class corporations or councils.

“The government wants local bodies to achieve a target of 100 per cent segregation and disposal of solid waste. Local bodies have now been delegated powers to ensure individuals, societies and organisations co-operate in keeping the state clean,” an official from the Urban Development department said.