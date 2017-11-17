Maharashtra government ties up with Hyperloop firm to identify potential routes

Mumbai: Virgin Hyperloop One on Thursday entered into a pact with the Maharashtra government to conduct a preliminary study to identify potential routes for the new transportation mode and analyse its economic impact. The US firm signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) and will also identify the potential routes for hyperloop transportation.

The company said it will work with its partners in the region and the PMRDA will help navigate the regulatory requirements and support the report with data. “A hyperloop solution could revolutionise the transport experience,” the company said, adding that it would take just 14-minutes to travel between Mumbai and the fast-growing city of Pune – a journey that currently takes up to 3 hours by car.

The preliminary study is intended to analyse the applicability and benefits of hyperloop technology, identify high priority routes within the state based on demand analysis and socio-economic benefits and inform the government in any future decision to progress to the full project stage. The hyperloop mode uses technology in which a vehicle in a special tunnel floats above the track, using magnetic levitation, at a top speed of over 1,000 km per hour.

“As it is the only company in the world that has built and successfully tested a full-scale hyperloop system, there is a growing demand for a hyperloop from governments and private sectors across the world,” Virgin Hyperloop One said. It is working on projects in UAE, the US, Canada, Finland, and the Netherlands.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said, “A hyperloop route requires high-density traffic to become viable as a means of rapid public transit. “Mumbai and Pune, the most and seventh most populous cities in India respectively, have the potential to provide an optimal route with a high density. By reducing travel time to under 20 minutes, a hyperloop route will help intensify the connectivity between the metropolitan regions of Pune and Mumbai, transforming the two cities into India’s first and largest Megapolis, he added.

The company said it can reinvent and transform transportation in Maharashtra as it redefines speed with minimal time consumption. It could also streamline airport connectivity, such as connecting Pune’s new Purandar Airport to the city centre or Navi Mumbai International Airport to Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport.

WHAT IS HYPERLOOP?

A hyperloop is a proposed mode of passenger and/or freight transportation, first used to describe an open-source vacuum tube train design. A hyperloop comprises a sealed tube or system of tubes through which a pod may travel free of air resistance or friction conveying people or objects at extremely high speed and acceleration. In theory, a hyperloop system can propel passengers at a top speed of around 760 mph (1,200 km/h). Some experts though are sceptical, saying that the proposals ignore the expenses and risks of developing the technology and that the idea is “completely impractical”.