Maharashtra government tells Bombay High Court: Cannot frame scheme to entice doctors to work in rural & tribal areas

Mumbai: The state government on Tuesday said it cannot frame a new scheme for encouraging doctors to work in rural areas. This comes after the Bombay High Court asked it to frame a scheme so that no doctor, posted in tribal and rural areas, deny working. A division bench of Justice Naresh Patil and Justice Girish Kulkarni has however directed the government to immediately fill up the numerous vacancies of doctors in the rural and tribal areas. This comes after Advocate General Ashutosh Kumbhkoni, appearing for the government informed the judges that nearly 60 per cent of posts reserved for doctors are lying vacant.

“This is a major issue. We do not want to know how you have been recruiting people so far but we want you to fill up these posts as fast as possible. This will solve most of the problems in the areas,” Justice Patil said. AG Kumbkoni cited ‘financial’ reasons for being unable to frame a new scheme for encouraging doctors to work in rural and tribal areas. He said, “The Union government disburses funds under the National Rural Health Mission scheme. These funds are mostly used for providing nutrition and other activities for the betterment of tribal communities.”

“A part of these funds are used for paying the doctors, thus, as far as the funds are provided by the Union government, it is not possible for the Maharashtra government to frame a scheme so that more doctors are encouraged to work in the rural and tribal areas,” Kumbhkoni added.

Having heard the submissions, Justice Patil said, “We do understand your (government’s) difficulties but now there is a need to have a positive approach in this case. You have to tell us the remedial measures, you propose to undertake to tackle the issues in tribal areas.”

The judges were hearing a bunch of PILs highlighting the conditions of tribal communities living in remote areas. The matter would next be heard on July 10.