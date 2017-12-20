Maharashtra government takes decision to record all missing cases of minors as kidnapped

Nagpur: The state government has taken a decision to record all missing cases of minors as kidnapped to ensure they can be traced within the first five to six hours of disappearance. These, the minister informed the house are known as ‘golden hours’.

Dr Ranjeet Patil, minister of state for home (urban) said, “We are aware the number of incidence will be high if each and every case of missing will be recorded by police station. We are not bother about the figures, but are serious about finding out such minors.”

The minister admitted 2965 minor girls were recorded as missing during six months from January to June this year and agreed the numbers are increased as compared to the same period last year which was more than 2881 minor girls.

Randhir Savarkar, Bharatiya Janata Party legislator from Akola east has raised the issue through starred question. In written reply, chief minister Devendra Fadnavis stated the home department has given instructions to all police stations to record complaint as being kidnapped if parent or legal guardian of child below the age of 18 came to register complaint of missing at police station.

The chief minister has further stated a cell against illegal human trafficking has been established at 12 police divisions. “Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) has been drafted to find out missing minors,” Fadnavis stated in his written reply.