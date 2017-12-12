Maharashtra government tables supplementary demand of Rs 26,402 cr in Assembly

Nagpur: The state government has proposed to make provision of each of Rs 1000 crore from the Scheduled Tribes (STs) plan and plan for Scheduled Caste (SCs) plan to cover beneficiaries from ST and SC respectively. Additional provision of Rs. 13,000 crore has been proposed through supplementary demands worth Rs. 26,402 crore on Monday in Assembly. Opposition NCP criticised for reducing approved budget provision meant for SCs and STs to implement loan waiver scheme.

Devendra Fadnavis led Maharashtra government tabled supplementary demands for crop loan waiver scheme on the first day of the winter session of the state legislature at Nagpur on Monday even as the opposition tried to disrupt the proceedings of the house. The government then tabled supplementary demands of over Rs 26,000 crore of which Rs 15,000 crore are meant for the crop loan waiver scheme. A provision of Rs 20,000 crore was made for loan waiver during the budget session. Including the demands tabled today, a provision of Rs 35,000 crore has been made for farm loan waiver.

Dhananjay Munde, leader of opposition in Upper House said, “State want to curtail provision already approved for the welfare of SCs and STs. It will affect scholarship schemes and other development programme of the SCs and STs.” He added his party will oppose this proposal and will ask to find out alternate. “We are not against to make financial provision for farmers. But when chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said state’s financial situation is sound and under control, he should not grab the money from budget of SCs and STs,” said Munde.